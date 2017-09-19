Permit seeks to build 30 unit apartment on three lots

The City of Lakewood has received a permit application for a project site that will include three existing lots located at 5915, 5909, and 5903 Lake Grove Street SW totaling approximately 2.06 acres. Currently onsite are two single family homes which are proposed to be removed and replaced with a 30 unit apartment complex. The development will include off street parking, landscaping, recreational and passive open space. Access to the site is proposed to be provided on 59th Avenue SW and on Lake Grove Street SW.

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on October 5, 2017 . Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the SEPA determination to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code 18A.02.740.