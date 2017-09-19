New Pierce College Upward Bound program to provide 60 high school students with extra support on their path to college

Thanks to a new $1.3 million federal grant, Pierce College will significantly increase access to higher education by providing career and education support services for 60 students at Clover Park High School. The Pierce College Upward Bound program will provide students who have a desire to obtain a college degree with additional support services to help them achieve their goals.

Eligible students must be in 9th or 10th grade at Clover Park High School, and must be from a low-income family with parents who did not receive a bachelor’s degree. They must also show academic potential for continuing on to college.

The services that will be provided on-site at Clover Park High School include academic monitoring, SAT/ACT test preparation, assistance with college and financial aid applications, college campus visits, and more. Students will also have the opportunity to take part in service learning activities, mentoring and leadership development, and career planning and exploration.

Students will have no obligation to attend Pierce College after graduating high school, but will have a number of opportunities to visit campus.

“One of Pierce College’s core themes is to provide access and support to the community, and that is exactly what this program is providing,” said Director Dawn Reed. “Our staff will be placed in the heart of the community at Clover Park High School, serving the students who need it most. This is a huge responsibility, but I know Pierce College is well equipped for the mission.”

