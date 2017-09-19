Lakewood Historical Society to update Lakewood United

September 21, 2017 Lakewood Historical Society Update – Becky Huber, Past President (Sue – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood. The upcoming Lakewood United topic is as follows:

September 28, 2017 to be announced

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2017, are $20 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board and our guest speakers only charge us the cost of a breakfast. If your $20 dues are current, you may attend Lakewood Chamber of Commerce events because Lakewood United now has membership in the Lakewood Chamber! You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to John Huber or Sue Boguszewski if they are present at the weekly Thursday morning events.Lakewood United Members, here is a worthwhile fundraiser by Janne Hutchins of LASA for the prevention of homelessness:

“Greetings- LASA is putting on a Murder Mystery fundraiser. is it possible to share information with your email list? If not, could I provide a flyer and drop it off before one of your breakfasts?

“Thank you for your consideration. Here are the basics:

Friday the 13th of October at CPTC’s Rotunda at 6 PM

The Rainier Room will cater the event with a choice of Prime Rib or Chicken Wellington

Tickets are $45. The “Mystery will be performed by the Murder Mystery Company out of Michigan.

The performance is titled Midnight at the Masquerade.

“Let me know if Lakewood United would like to buy a table. Each table seats 8 which equals $360.”

Janne Hutchins, LASA, www.lasawa.org (253) 581-8689

Our Mission: LASA is a community supported agency committed to the prevention of both homelessness and recurrent homelessness.

Congratulations to Sue Boguszewski, newly elected by the Board as Treasurer. Sue will transition into this office which has been held by John Huber.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, October 13, 2017, at 12:00 noon at Carr’s Restaurant, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch. Visitors are encouraged.