City of U.P. hosting internet workshop

The City of University Place is hosting a panel presentation just for local business operators seeking to make the internet work for them. This workshop will emphasize the importance of internet marketing, provide some basics on how to get started and an opportunity to interact directly with local experts in the field.

This workshop will feature Dave Parkhurst and Gil Quanté who will discuss Website and Social Media Marketing Basics. Gil and Dave created one of the first retail websites, Exploria.com, where Apple-related accessories and software were sold targeting the K-12 educational market.

Who Should Attend? This workshop is intended for business owners with a very basic understanding of web pages, the internet and social media.

How Do I Sign Up? upwebworkshop.eventbrite.com

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 27

Time: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm

Cost: $20.00 – Lunch Included

Location: U.P. Library Meeting Room – 3609 Market Place W.

Registration is required and space is limited.