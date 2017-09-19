Bike Alongside Local Leaders

Tacoma, Wash. – Come join your local elected officials as they walk (bike) a mile (actually just over 4 miles) in a Tacoma bike rider’s shoes (saddle? bike? you get it). As the number of capital investments grow in Tacoma, it is important that our city stays well connected for those of us on foot and on bike.

In efforts to highlight existing and potential improvements, Downtown On the Go is hosting its annual Bike Ride with City Council on September 21, 2017, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Tacoma City Council Chambers (740 St Helens Ave). This event is free and open to the public.

This 4-mile ride will trace the future Sound Transit Link Expansion into Hilltop and the footprint of the City of Tacoma’s Links to Opportunity Project. The ride will also show the recently completed Water Flume Line trail and explore how it connects to the growing Prairie Line Trail. For the first time, this ride will feature tactical urbanism pop-ups, imagining new bike lanes, bike boulevards, and shared-use paths along the route. The ride will end at this month’s Bike to a Business: Savor Creperie.

Councilmembers Ryan Mello, Robert Thoms, Lauren Walker Lee, and City Manager Elizabeth Pauli will join the ride for firsthand experience with the best and worst bike infrastructure in Tacoma. Stay tuned to learn about other local leaders attending the event. This November marks an important election for Tacoma; with a new slate of leadership. You will decide who helps to shape the bikeability of Tacoma.

If individuals are interested in joining in on the fun but don’t have a bike, they can check out our Bike Shop Reports to scope out local bike shops and find a new ride. Unsure of the best routes in downtown Tacoma? Contact us about our Bike Buddies Program and we can match people up with a cooperative comrade. Other questions? Email or call 253-682-1734.