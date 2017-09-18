What’s Cooking? Dorothy Wilhelm mostly, at the Fair

If you’ve wondered whether tai chi would be worth pursuing, there’s a great chance to learn about this ancient martial art and personal development form at the Washington State Fair September 23 (3:30 to 5:30 pm) in the Home Arts Building.

Members of the Empty Step Tai Chi Association will demonstrate various aspects of tai chi, from the Yang Family Form to the Sword Form, giving audience members a chance to see and try for themselves. Simultaneously, The News Tribune’s contributing writer Dorothy Wilhelm, a member of Empty Step will effortlessly, if messily, demonstrate, elegant dishes for stress-free entertaining. She will not be demonstrating Tai Chi, so that’s all right.

The first 25 audience members to arrive will receive free copies of Empty Steps, Full Hearts, a new book by Empty Step members. The Tai Chi demonstrators are instructors from several Pierce County YMCA’s. Most of the recipes to be demonstrated were suggested by Empty Step members who will assist. In fact, Jim Gutterman, who teaches at the Tom Taylor Y in Gig Harbor plans to accomplish the unlikely feat of cooking while teaching Tai Chi. He will demonstrate how a bachelor can easily prepare a tempting meal while still keeping up with his tai chi practice. Many people have shared that their doctor has suggested Tai Chi, but they haven’t known how to get involved. Here’s how. Doctors are also welcome.

Info 253-582-4565