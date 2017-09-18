Tacoma Home Instead Senior Care Hosting Alzheimer’s Learning Day

Submitted by Home Instead Senior Care

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to triple – from five million today to more than 16 million by 2050 – unless a cure is found. As the number of people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias increases, so too, will the need for communities to adapt and become more accessible to those living with the disease.

That is why the Home Instead Senior Care® office serving Piece, South King Counties is giving area residents the opportunity to learn more about this impactful disease.

Based on input from aging and dementia experts, the free workshop will provide community members with the education and support needed to interact with and care for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. This session is a part of Alzheimer’s Learning? Day programs from Home Instead Senior Care. Free trainings are happening across North America to encourage communities to learn more about the disease, educate others and share what they have learned. For more information, visit AlzLearn.com.

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, 3-4:30 p.m. PT

WHERE: Home Instead Senior Care, 2901 S 40th St, Tacoma, WA 98409 (253) 943-1603.

WHO: Family, friends and caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia Area residents interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s and dementia.