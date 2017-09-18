Raider Volleyball season in full swing

Raider Volleyball kicked off the 2017 season strong! Be sure to check out a home game this fall to show your Raider pride. The team is hosting a Back to School Night game on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., when a lucky, limited number of students will receive a free Raider hat at the game. All home games take place at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Health Education Center. Below is a schedule of all upcoming home games. For the rest of the season’s schedule, visit the Raider Volleyball web page.

Pierce vs. Tacoma

Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. Grays Harbor

Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. South Puget Sound

Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. Highline

Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. Green River

Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. Centralia

Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. Lower Columbia

Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.