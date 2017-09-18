Permit seeks to create 16 lots from one 2.83 acre parcel

The City of Lakewood has received a permit application that seeks to subdivide a 2.83 acre parcel – at 7701 Ruby Dr. SW in Lakewood – into sixteen (16) single family lots and a single open space/active recreation tract utilizing the Planned Development District process. The 16 single family lots will follow the permitted use of single family level 1 development as allowed by R3 zoning. The proposed lots range in size from 6,014 gsf-6,210 gsf.

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on September 28, 2017 . Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the SEPA determination to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code 18A.02.740.