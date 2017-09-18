Overnight lane closures on I-5 scheduled for restriping

TACOMA – Drivers who use northbound Interstate 5 through Tacoma and Fife can anticipate delays during overnight hours this week. Starting Monday through Thursday, Sept. 21, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close three left lanes of northbound I-5 between L Street and the Pierce/King county line for restriping.

Single lane closures will begin at 9 p.m., with triple lane closures beginning at midnight. All lanes will re-open by 5 a.m. each following day.

Drivers are advised to plan extra time into their commute.

This work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.

Advance notification about maintenance and construction on other state highways is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.