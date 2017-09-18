Letter: City seeks forgiveness for Rental Inspection cost ‘oversight’

The “custom software solution to support the Rental Housing Safety Program”, described by the city as ‘complex and sophisticated’, is now five times the original estimate.
Of the $200,000 cost overrun the city says was unforeseen but necessary to develop the deluxe program by which to ‘register and administrate the rental units’ in Lakewood, the city says: sorry ‘bout that.
To offset the one-quarter of a million dollars to keep track of who owes what for a controversial program allowing city-approved inspectors to ensure rentals meet the standards city leaders have set, proposed savings would include “computer replacements that are not necessary.”
At least that’s the hope – and the forgiveness – sought by city staff of the Lakewood City Council at its meeting September 18 (p.044).
In related developments, Councilmembers Paul Bocchi and Mike Brandstetter co-authored just days ago their defense of the Rental Housing Safety Program. Since the council began deliberations in early 2015 on what was then called the Rental Inspection Program (RIP), this “Op-ed” as they called it, was the first time council representatives made their position known in this publication (13,000 users, 20,000 hits daily) on what has become an election issue.
Brandstetter is up for election this November, as are Jason Whalen, Mary Moss, and John Simpson all of whom voted for the Rental Housing Safety Program.
Ria Johnson-Covington, challenger to Brandstetter, has made the Rental Housing Safety Program a focus of her campaign stating the policy needs to be reassessed, stakeholders brought back to the table, and that the public would benefit from the “increased awareness” that her approach would entail.
Brandstetter wrote in the op-ed that “previous education efforts . . . conducted by the city and aimed at improving poorly maintained properties had a limited effect on improving the inventory of rental housing.”
However, the evidence for “previous education efforts” is not only lacking but the council in fact rejected a “robust tenant/landlord outreach educational program” (p.9) in favor of what has now become a ‘complex, sophisticated, custom’ – not to mention costly – government-run program.
Comments
JohnA says
Yet another reason not to believe Lakewood City Council members and staff and throw out the incumbents in the upcoming election and thereafter replace staffers who think they are the City. They do not represent the citizens of Lakewood in the rental inspection program matter (just their latest faux pas) and now we find that they can’t do basic math. I suspect that staff at least has known for a long time that this cost over run was in the works and that City Council members would roll over and play dead when the truth was later revealed. I just received a letter from David Bugher, Assistant City Manager/Community and Economic Development Director, requiring registration of all rentals by 11/30/17. Hypothetically………..what would happen if there was a city wide boycott of this requirement? Maybe we need to organize one. They can’t arrest everybody: a clear case for civil disobedience. I for one will vote for Russell, Wagemann and Covington in the upcoming election on November 7th and hope to throw the incumbents out of office since they obviously don’t represent their constituents but rather city staff.
David Anderson says
Correction to this letter: Ria Johnson-Covington is running against John Simpson. Incumbent Mike Brandstetter’s opponent is Malcolm Russell.
Observation: In light of the fact that the $200,000 ‘oversight’ in expense overruns for the software to support the Rental Housing Safety Program will be offset in part by not replacing computers that are now declared “unnecessary”, what else might be designated “unnecessary” if there were not the money?
JohnA says
Just imagine if after signing a contract a contractor working on your property told you that they had a $200,000 cost over run that you were required to pay. You’d fire the contractor and sue them for violation of the contract and misrepresentation in their attempt to get you to sign the dotted line. Someone in the City of Lakewood’s government should be fired for this travesty; namely the City Manager John Caulfield and Assistant City Manager David Bugher for pulling this “bait and switch” and all three incumbent city council members this election cycle for giving the staff a pass on this misrepresentation. Anyone else would be in front of Superior Court defending themselves and be held personally liable for damages suffered through such misfeasance and malfeasance.