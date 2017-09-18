Annie Wright Becomes Only IB Continuum School in Washington

Submitted by Annie Wright Schools

Annie Wright Schools received full authorization to deliver the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme (MYP), making Annie Wright the only school in Washington and one of fewer than 20 schools in the United States to offer the full continuum of IB programming from Preschool to Grade 12.

The MYP, which provides a framework for curriculum and assessment, focuses on understanding the concepts behind facts and developing lifelong approaches to learning. Both inquiry-based and trans-disciplinary, it emphasizes strong communication skills, challenges students to think analytically and creatively, and provides opportunities to solve problems and make decisions in real world contexts.

“Watching students engage the MYP is so exciting, not just for the concepts and skills they are learning, but for how it challenges them to take action and enhances their capacities for empathy and reflection,” said Bill Hulseman, Director of Middle School.

Along with traditional subjects, language acquisition (a choice of Spanish or Chinese at Annie Wright) and design are important components of the MYP, and collaborative, action-oriented projects are common to every subject. Last year, for example, a group of six Grade 8 students, inspired by one of their members whose grandfather was in long-term hospital care, developed an idea for an app for to share medical patients’ progress and needs to families and friends. Their concept won the Verizon Innovative Learning App Challenge competition for the state of Washington earlier this year.

Annie Wright Schools gained authorization to deliver the Diploma Programme in its Upper School in 2009 and the Primary Years Programme in its Lower School in 2015. The Middle Years Programme bridges the gap, providing consistently rigorous, inquiry-based and internationally-minded education throughout the school.

“Over the last decade our faculty has worked hard to implement the IB programs across the school,” said Christian Sullivan, Head of Schools. “We are thrilled to receive final authorization for this gold standard of education, but more importantly, we are proud to offer programs that inspire students to solve problems and make the world a better place.”

Originally developed for children of diplomats, IB programs, currently offered to more than one million students in nearly 150 countries, provide a framework to assess performance according to world standards and promote a more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect.

About Annie Wright Schools: Founded in Tacoma, Washington, in 1884, Annie Wright Schools serve students from age three through high school. Annie Wright Lower and Middle Schools offer co-ed programs in Preschool through Grade 8, while separate Upper Schools for boys and girls offer day and boarding options in Grades 9 through 12. Annie Wright is proud to be an International Baccalaureate World School. Learn more at www.aw.org.

About the International Baccalaureate: Founded in 1968 the International Baccalaureate (IB) is a non-profit foundation, which offers four high quality and challenging educational programmes for a worldwide community of schools. For close to 50 years, IB programmes have gained a reputation for their rigour and high academic standards, for preparing students for life in a globalized 21st century, and for helping to develop citizens who will create a better, more peaceful world. Currently, more than 1,3 million IB students attend over 4,500 schools in 147 countries. To learn more, please visit www.ibo.org.