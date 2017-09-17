TNT: $15M verdict in police shooting of unarmed black man heading to arbitration

A bitter dispute has developed over the record $15.1?million federal civil-rights verdict awarded to the family of an unarmed black man killed in 2013 by a police sniper. The city of Lakewood claims the case’s “racially charged themes” prejudiced the jury against police.
Read more: $15M verdict in police shooting of unarmed black man heading to arbitration | The News Tribune
Comments
Betsy Tainer says
This is crazy. I can’t help wondering why Lakewood was even there. Where was the Pierce County Sheriff while all of this was going on. Was Lakewood snatching up Fife revenue via some kind of sharing agreement? Lakewood’s budget is fat with contracts to provide services to surrounding communities and municipalities. May be time for them to rethink THAT as a fiscal policy. How is it that Fife and Milton walked away clean on this?