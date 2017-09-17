Steilacoom Town Council Sept. 19 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of September 5, 2017
- Approval of Payroll Checks #105962- #105969 in the amount of $226,251.73
- Approval of Claims Checks #106060 – #106113 in the amount of $60,605.71
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Presentation
- West Pierce Fire and Rescue – Paul Tinsley
- Action Items
- Electric Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 2813) (Ordinance #1569)
- New Items
- Union Avenue and Rainier Street Intersection (AB 2811) (Resolution #1157)(*)
- Sunnyside Pump Station Repaint Project, Bid Award (AB 2812) (*)
- Town Hall Interior Refurbishing, Bid Award (AB 2813) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
Leave a Reply