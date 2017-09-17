The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Sept. 19 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of September 5, 2017
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #105962- #105969 in the amount of $226,251.73
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #106060 – #106113 in the amount of $60,605.71
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Presentation
    1. West Pierce Fire and Rescue – Paul Tinsley
  6. Action Items
    1. Electric Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 2813) (Ordinance #1569)
  7. New Items
    1. Union Avenue and Rainier Street Intersection (AB 2811) (Resolution #1157)(*)
    2. Sunnyside Pump Station Repaint Project, Bid Award (AB 2812) (*)
    3. Town Hall Interior Refurbishing, Bid Award (AB 2813) (*)
  8. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

