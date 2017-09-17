Southbound I-5 ramp to East 26th Street in Tacoma opens ahead of schedule

TACOMA – WSDOT is pleased to announce that the ramp from southbound Interstate 5 to East 26th Street in Tacoma has reopened to traffic. Contractor crews rebuilding and realigning the ramp had scheduled to reopen it Monday morning, and were instead able to open it at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, about 21 hours ahead of schedule.

Crews working on the I-5 – M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project began the around-the-clock weekend closure on Friday, Sept, 15. The I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 remains closed and is on track to open by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.