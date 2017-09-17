Save the date: Lakewood artist reception Sept. 25

Hosted by the Lakewood Arts Commission, the public is invited every quarter to join us for a local artist reception where they can view the work of local artists displayed in City Hall.

The upcoming meet and greet reception will feature the work of Rob Roy Wilson. He lives in Fircrest and started painting in fourth grade. Rob uses acrylic paint, recycled frames and even some recycled canvases to make his beautiful paintings.

If you are interested in purchasing a painting or seeing more of Rob’s art collection, please call 253.566.5909.

If you are interested in having your art on display, contact Sally Martinez at 253.983.7758for more information.