Raider men’s and women’s soccer kicks off 2017 season

Raider soccer is in full swing, and now is the time to show your support for these hard-working student-athletes! The men’s and women’s soccer teams play all home games at Heritage Field, located at 9010 128th St. E. in Puyallup. Below is a list of home games happening throughout fall quarter. We’ll see you there!
Men’s Soccer
Pierce vs. South Puget Sound
Sept. 20 at 4 p.m.
Pierce vs. Bellevue
Sept. 27 at 4:15 p.m.
Pierce vs. Highline
Oct. 4 at 4:15 p.m.
Pierce vs. Tacoma
Oct. 11 at 4:15 p.m.
Pierce vs. Bellevue
Oct. 14 at 2:15 p.m.
Pierce vs. Tacoma
Oct. 28 at 2:15 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Pierce vs. Centralia
Sept. 13 at 4 p.m.
Pierce vs. Green River
Sept. 20 at 2 p.m.
Pierce vs. Lower Columbia
Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.
Pierce vs. Grays Harbor
Sept. 30 at noon
Pierce vs. Highline
Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.
Pierce vs. Bellevue
Oct. 14 at noon
Pierce vs. Tacoma
Oct. 28 at noon
For more information about the Raider Soccer program, visit the team’s web page.
