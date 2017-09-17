Raider men’s and women’s soccer kicks off 2017 season

Raider soccer is in full swing, and now is the time to show your support for these hard-working student-athletes! The men’s and women’s soccer teams play all home games at Heritage Field, located at 9010 128th St. E. in Puyallup. Below is a list of home games happening throughout fall quarter. We’ll see you there!

Men’s Soccer

Pierce vs. South Puget Sound

Sept. 20 at 4 p.m.

Pierce vs. Bellevue

Sept. 27 at 4:15 p.m.

Pierce vs. Highline

Oct. 4 at 4:15 p.m.

Pierce vs. Tacoma

Oct. 11 at 4:15 p.m.

Pierce vs. Bellevue

Oct. 14 at 2:15 p.m.

Pierce vs. Tacoma

Oct. 28 at 2:15 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Pierce vs. Centralia

Sept. 13 at 4 p.m.

Pierce vs. Green River

Sept. 20 at 2 p.m.

Pierce vs. Lower Columbia

Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.

Pierce vs. Grays Harbor

Sept. 30 at noon

Pierce vs. Highline

Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.

Pierce vs. Bellevue

Oct. 14 at noon

Pierce vs. Tacoma

Oct. 28 at noon

For more information about the Raider Soccer program, visit the team’s web page.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.