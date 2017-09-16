Section of 72nd Avenue East closed Sept. 18 – Oct. 7 for culvert installment

72nd Avenue East near 84th Street East will be closed Sept. 18 – Oct. 7 while crews replace old stormwater pipes to improve stormwater quality before it enters Woodland Creek.

Motorists will be detoured onto Woodland Avenue East to 96th Street East and back to 72nd Avenue East. Local access will be maintained for residents.

The contractor, Reed Trucking and Excavating, will install a new stormwater system that includes a vault with filters to will remove pollutants from stormwater before it enters Woodland Creek. The creek drains into Clarks Creek and ultimately the Puget Sound.

Stormwater is rain that runs off of hard surfaces such as roads. Along the way, stormwater picks up pollutants from vehicles, animal waste, fertilizers and other toxic chemicals. Most stormwater eventually flows, untreated, into local streams, lakes, rivers and Puget Sound. This project will treat the stormwater through this pipe before it enters the creek.

After the road reopens, construction will continue through October. Motorists should be aware of crew members and equipment.

After construction, Woodland Creek will be monitored to determine the level of water quality improvement.

The project cost is $563,000 and is paid for with Surface Water Management fees.