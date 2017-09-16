Pierce County Library provides free in-library and online tools to help students succeed

TACOMA – As students head back to school, many have goals for success. Pierce County Library System offers an amazing array of services and resources to help students succeed. The Library’s Tools for Students includes books to reach Accelerated Reader goals and help with reports and assignments, as well as free online homework help and numerous vetted, safe online e-sources. These services would cost an individual student hundreds of dollars, but are free to students and parents through Pierce County Library.

“Learning is and always has been one of our top priorities,” said Georgia Lomax, executive director for Pierce County Library. “We support school success and strengthen the skills and knowledge of Pierce County students. From writing a paper and needing credible, quotable sources to un-confusing calculus—these are resources I wish I had as a student!”

These free services are available at Pierce County Library’s 18 full service libraries. Services include:

Books

Educational videos

Book lists

Story times

After-school events

Science to Go backpacks

STEM-based activities such as Camp Code, Lego Mindstorms and Robotics

Computers and Wi-Fi

Online research tools span the K through 12 learning spectrum, offering:

Students who are looking ahead to life after high school also have a variety of tools including SAT practice testing, AP exams and information on applying for financial aid through the Testing & Education Reference Center. Students just out of high school can explore careers and find training programs with Washington Occupational Information Service’s Career Information Center and they can get resume and job coaching at Job Now.