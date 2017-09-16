Long-term closure of southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 now in effect

TACOMA – A long-term closure of the southbound Interstate 5 exit to State Route 7 in Tacoma is now in effect, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The closure will remain in place around the clock through this fall while contractor crews install drainage and electrical systems, build detention ponds and rebuild the ramp to align with the changing contour of I-5. Drivers who use the SR 7 ramp will be detoured via northbound I-705, the SR 509 interchange and southbound I-705.

By the morning commute on Monday, Sept. 18, motorists will notice a shift in the lanes leading to the southbound I-5 exit to Tacoma’s city center. This shift will create a workzone that allows for continued construction of the new McKinley Street overpass. Motorists are advised to pay particular attention to new roadway alignments while driving through Tacoma, as a tremendous amount of construction is occurring.

Other ramp closures that motorists can expect include:

Monday, Sept. 18

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705/SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

38th Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16/northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705/SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

38th Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16/northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705/SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

38th Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16/northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705/SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

38th Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16/northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Sept. 22

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705/SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

38th Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16/northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

During the closures, signed detours will be in place.

Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.