UP for Arts 2017 Fall Arts & Concert Series

Submitted by UP for Arts

An outstanding line up of classical music and jazz interspersed with elegant woodworking, fused glass and exquisite jewelry will enthrall audiences in the upcoming 2017 UP for Arts Fall Arts & Concerts Series.

All events occur on Friday nights from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the University Place Civic/Library Atrium located at 3609 Market Square (36th and Bridgeport). Each performance pairs performing artists with visual artists. Free parking is available underneath the library.

Upcoming performances include:

September 22 – Music for Sopranos featuring Soprano Karen Early Evans, Bassist Chris Burns (Symphony Tacoma) and Lawrence Bradley on clarinet. The trio will perform original compositions by local composer Deborah Anderson as well as music by Morton Gould and Paul Hindemith.

Featured Artist Ron Fuller – Combining artistic design and incredible craftsmanship is the hallmark of Ron Fuller’s exquisite woodworking creations. Primarily self-taught in woodworking, Ron also received a BA focused on art and design. His stunning pieces include keepsake and jewelry boxes, tables, furniture and custom commissions.

October 27 — Jazz with the David Deacon-Joyner Trio. Acclaimed pianist/composer/educator David Deacon Joyner, bassist Clipper Anderson and drummer Mark Ivester will perform Great American classics with a jazz twist. A retired PLU and Univ. of North Texas professor of jazz studies, Deacon-Joyner has a long career singing jingles, playing in international jazz clubs, composing choral works, teaching and writing music for jazz big bands.

Featured Artist Fred – Fred Buxton – Fused Glass. Northwest landscapes, forest scenes, vases and floral designs are among the beautiful fused glass creations by artist Fred Buxton. Besides being an accomplished glass artist, Fred also teaches at the Raining Sunshine Studio.

November 17—An Evening with Liszt and Pianist Wolfgang Wortberg. Known for his musical insight, beautiful tone and technical command, Wolfgang Wortberg has performed in venues across the United States and Europe. Born and raised in Germany, Mr. Wortberg taught at the Brahms Conservatory in Hamburg while performing as a soloist and chamber musician throughout Europe.

Featured Artist Pamela Phelps – A gifted jewelry designer and silver smith, Phelps creates unique pieces inspired by Indonesian and other art from around the world. She is also the new owner of the Proctor Art Gallery in Tacoma.

Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for students and free for UP for Arts members. Tickets available at the door. For more info, visit www.upforarts.org.

Dinner and a show! Make the evening more special with dinner beforehand at Grassi’s Restaurant, located at 2811 Bridgeport Way W. Place your order between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. and you are guaranteed to make the show. Grassi’s will also donate 20% of your purchase on concert nights to UP for Arts. Half price wine and dessert also available after the performance.