Towards Acadian Backroads

Submitted by Richard Dorsett

“The world, even the smallest parts of it, is filled with things you don’t know.”

Sherman Alexie – The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian

There’s a scene I enjoy in Kevin Macdonald’s film The Last King of Scottland, in which the young Dr. Nicholas Garrigan chooses where in the world he will work by spinning a globe and randomly dropping his finger on a place. It’s apocryphal, no doubt, but it puts him in Uganda and launches the story. It would be so cool to travel sometime in such a way, just drop a finger on a spinning globe, then go. Not likely to happen, but still, it would create unexpected adventure.

Some countries appear small on a world map. The Netherlands, Korea, and Tasmania can be driven across in a day or two. When you’re pedaling on a bicycle, the smallest of places takes on proper scale. Places I hope to travel—Madagascar, Iceland, and Denmark—all may look thumbnail-sized, but they are so much more than that. Aside from hiking, a bicycle remains the perfect mode to travel such countries; it offers the right speed, a chance to meet locals, and always some adventure.

Now I am on my way to Nova Scotia. Such a cool-sounding name – New Scotland – and a place I know little about. Sure, I know the Bay of Fundy and Cape Breton, and I have always wanted to visit neighboring Prince Edward Island. And Acadia, the place where Louisiana’s Cajuns fled after the Treaty of Paris ended the Seven Years War. And lobster; one of the campgrounds I read about offers $10 cooked lobster.

The Cajun tale is so unlikely that if you made up their story, nobody would believe you. French speakers living in Acadia refused to pledge allegiance to the British, and following the Treaty of Paris they had eighteen months to emigrate. Where did they go? Louisana, among other destinations, and became the Cajuns whose food, music, and culture are among our country’s spiciest.

My first exposure to Cajun music was when Doug Kershaw played a blistering “Louisana Man” on the Johnny Cash Show, breaking his fiddle bow strings like a madman. I was still ensconced in psychodelic rock, but Kershaw gave me a hint that there was music to explore. And Daughter Kate was a reader of Lucy Maud Montomery’s Anne of Green Gables, which is set on Prince Edward Island. The story’s Avonlea is fictional, but the region is real and the tale is celebrated. I won’t be reading Green Gables, but have found a bookstore in Halifax that stocks regional literature. That’s where I’ll pick my reading for this trip. (I will take along a copy of David Foster Wallace’s Consider the Lobster, which seems appropriate).

These bicycle trips I take sometimes form slowly. First with a “what if,” followed by a “why not?” A ticket in hand brings travel into focus; but even then, I balance general plans with a reluctance to over-plan. This time, other than a hostel bed in Halifax, I have no commitments to be anywhere, other than to reach Yarmouth by October 15. That’s the last day for the ferry to Portland, Maine. It may sound like a plan but is still plenty vague enough to let the journey evolve. I’ll head from Halifax to the Nova Scotia eastern shore, pointed north towards Cape Breton. My goal there is the Cabot Trail, a loop around the Cape.

Tour details will evolve. What I am fastidious about is my travel checklist. The weight of the gear that I carry is less than when I began touring, but still, there are some things I’d best not forget: passport, contact lenses, assorted bicycle tools, credit cards, and such. I wish I’d headed out a couple of weeks ago because I really don’t know what kind of weather I’ll find. I’ll be semi-prepared and can always buy more gear along the way if it is needed.

I don’t ever seem to be as ready as I wish. My bicycle is in its box and I double check the checklist. And this, I re-read this lovely quote by Hugh Laurie:

“It’s a terrible thing, I think, in life to wait until you’re ready. I have this feeling now that actually no one is ever ready to do anything. There is almost no such thing as ready. There is only now. And you may as well do it now. Generally speaking, now is as good a time as any.”

I don’t ever expect to pick a destination with a random spin of a globe, but I like the idea. It’s hard enough to pedal out of Tacoma. Leaving Tacoma and coming home to it are among my favorite things. Pedaling a bicycle out of town may be more difficult than you think. Too many freeways, too many roads with cars, it’s hard to get away. That’s why I fly with my bicycle to destinations far away. There is no recourse and I have to figure things out.

Now, I fly to Halifax and will begin pedaling. Ride along with me.

Tacoma, Washington

September 13, 2017