Steilacoom Town Administrator report to council, Sept. 15

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – September 19, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – October 9, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – September 27, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – October 5, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

September 5, 2017 Council Meeting Follow-up:

Accessory Buildings and Structures:

The Planning Commission met on September 11, 2017 and introduced proposed modifications to the Steilacoom Municipal Code section 18.16.010 related to Accessory Buildings and Structures. (This item had originally been scheduled for their August 14, 2017 meeting, however, no action could be taken at that meeting due to lack of a quorum.

The Planning Commission will accept public comment at their October 9, 2017 meeting; discuss the proposed revisions, and then either schedule another meeting for additional discussion/comment or make a recommendation to the Council.

If the Planning Commission forwards a recommendation to the Council, then the proposed amendment could be introduced at either the October 17, 2017 or November 7, 2017 meeting. The current proposal would modify the SMC as follows:

18.16.010 Accessory buildings and structures.

(A) Purpose and Intent. The purpose of this section is allow accessory buildings and structures, and to provide standards for regulating the placement and use of such buildings and structures.

(B) Accessory Buildings. These include carports, garages, greenhouses, storage units and other small buildings customarily incidental and subordinate to a principal residential, commercial, industrial or public/quasi public use.

(1) No accessory building shall be located in any street setback area. This prohibition shall not apply to or prevent the restoration or reconstruction or rehabilitation of any accessory building contributing to a historic site as identified by the State Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation and currently situated on a primary or secondary site of historic significance as identified in SMC 2.14.050.

(2) No accessory building shall be located closer than five (5) feet to any rear or side lot line.

(3) Accessory buildings located within 20 feet of a rear lot line shall not exceed sixteen (16) feet in height. On residential lots with areas less than 14,000 square feet, no accessory building shall have a gross floor area greater than one thousand (1,000) square feet.

(4) No accessory building housing livestock or for storage of malodorous substances shall be located within forty (40) feet of a lot line or principal building.

(C) Accessory Structures. These include decks less than thirty (30) inches in height, satellite dishes and antennae serving the principal use, patios, swimming pools, household composting facilities, recreational equipment and other structures customarily incidental and subordinate to a principal residential, commercial, industrial or public/quasi-public use.

(1) No accessory structure intended for permanent or semi-permanent attachment to the ground shall be located closer than five (5) feet to any rear or side lot line.

(2) No accessory structure greater than eighteen (18) inches in height shall be allowed within a street setback, and in no case shall the structure be located closer than five (5) feet to a street lot line. (Ord. 1188 §1(part), 1996).

Candidate Forum:

The League of Women Voters of Tacoma and Pierce County is sponsoring a Candidate Forum on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 from 6:30 to 8 PM at the Steilacoom Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, Washington.

Lakewood Half Marathon:

The Lakewood Half Marathon is this Sunday. A portion of the route winds through Madrona Park, along the waterfront, up through Cormorant, and then returns to Ft. Steilacoom Park. The races start at 8 AM. Please watch out for runners throughout Town.

Sunnyside Beach, Ferry Terminal/Boat Launch Area, and Saltar’s Point Park Closed to Shellfish Harvesting:

The Washington Department of Health has expanded the area in Pierce County closed to recreational shellfish harvesting due to biotoxins. The area now closed includes the South Narrows from Gordon Point and Yoman Point on Anderson Island, north to the King and Kitsap County lines, including Commencement Bay, Colvos Passage and the Narrows. The closure only applies to recreational shellfish harvesting and is due to high levels of a biotoxin known as paralytic shellfish poison. This closure applies to recreational mussel, clam, and oyster harvesting within these areas. Shellfish you buy in stores and restaurants is still safe to eat.

What is paralytic shellfish poison (PSP)?

Some species of microscopic algae produce PSP. This biotoxin affects the nervous system and paralyzes muscles. High levels of PSP can cause severe illness and death, which can occur in less than 30 minutes in some cases.

What are the symptoms?

Tingling of the lips and tongue, which may begin minutes or up to two hours after eating toxic shellfish, are early symptoms. Later symptoms may include:

Tingling in fingers and toes.

Loss of control of arms and legs.

Difficulty breathing.

Nausea.

Sense of floating.

If someone consumes enough toxin, muscles of the chest and abdomen become paralyzed—including muscles used for breathing—and the person can suffocate.

What should you do if you think you have PSP?

If symptoms are mild, call your health care provider and the Health Department. If symptoms are severe, call 911 or have someone take you to the emergency room immediately.

How can you protect yourself from PSP?

The Washington Department of Health regularly tests shellfish for PSP and closes areas that have unsafe levels. Before harvesting any kind of shellfish, check their shellfish safety map at www.doh.wa.gov/shellfishsafety.htm, or call the Marine Biotoxin Hotline at 1 (800) 562-5632. You will find what recreational areas are closed because of biotoxins. Public beaches where harvesting is permitted are sometimes posted with closure signs, but don’t assume a beach is safe if there are no signs.

For more information, please contact Austin Jennings at (253) 798-4715 (ajennings@tpchd.org) or Ray Hanowell at (253) 798-2845 (rhanowell@tpchd.org).

Public Safety:

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Emphasis Patrols:

Public Safety officers and the Chief will be conducting emphasis patrols on school zones throughout Town. Additionally, stop sign and distracted driving (use of cell phones) will be receiving additional attention.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued to work with and perform inspections on both the Birch Street and Tasanee plats; recovered barricades and other traffic control devices from the electric vehicle event; created sgin pole lay-out and installation for the proposed Union Avenue/Rainier Street stop signs; performed street sweeping and sidewalk maintenance; and performed other right-of-way maintenance.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew potholed utilities and provided design information for Montgomery and 2nd street which are being considered to be added to the 1st Street project; inspected the bore across Wallace Street for a connection in the 500 block; trimmed trees around street lights; installed new relays at the Marietta lift station; continued to work with the contractors and perform inspections at the Birch Street and Tasanee developments; assisted the Water crew repair a leak on Lewis Lane; maintained transformers; and preformed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired a water service leak on Lewis Lane; trimmed tree branches at the Roe Street water tanks; worked with ProVac to clean sewer lines due to our vactor jet being out of service; potholed water and sewer utilities along Montgomery Street and 2nd street; and performed other system maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew focused on the deck and landscaping at Charlie’s Park; repaired the by doors at Public Safety; removed the flower baskets; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance.

Other:

Apple Squeeze

On Sunday, October 1 from 10 to 4 in historic downtown Steilacoom, come join in the fun. The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is holding it’s annual fund-raising event with a lot to interest visitors.

Press apples into cider, stroll the street fair of hand made crafts, listen to toe-tapping music all day. Providing music are 9 POUND HAMMER, Steve and Kristi Nebel and Country Dave and the Pickin’ Crew.

Eat great food including apple pie and ice cream in Town Hall, apple fritters and cider floats! Pick up some award winning pre-squeezed cider by Lattin’s Country Cider Mill.

Children’s activities will be available, the Steilacoom Tribal Museum and the Steilacoom Historical Museum will be open and there will be pony rides from noon to 4.

See spinning and weaving demonstrations, and browse the vintage and reproduction apple labels in Town Hall. Wander through the Nathaniel Orr historic orchard, check out the new herb garden, visit the Orr Wagon Shop and the museum. Pick up a Walking Tour of historic Steilacoom and revisit the past.

We promise a great day of fun and autumn celebration.

For more information, call 253-584-4133 or try our website at www.steilacoomhistorical.org.

Equifax Data Breach:

Equifax, one of the three major nationwide credit reporting agencies, recently announced a serious data breach that could impact millions of Washington consumers.

The Attorney General’s Office suggests that consumers take the following actions:

Find out if your information was compromised by the Equifax breach: Visit www.equifaxsecurity2017.com to find out if you have been impacted. There have been some reports that information from the site may not be reliable, so it is safest to assume your information has been compromised.

Consider a credit freeze: A credit freeze makes it harder for someone to open an account in your name, but it will not stop them from changing accounts once they have access to them. You have to place a freeze with each credit reporting agency — placing a freeze with one agency will not freeze your credit report with other agencies. If you want to open new credit, you will have to lift, or thaw, the credit freeze by contacting the credit reporting agencies. There may be a charge for placing a freeze (Equifax is waiving the fee until Nov. 21, 2017).

Check your credit reports from the three major credit reporting agencies: Visit annualcreditreport.com to check your credit reports for free to check for suspicious activity; each credit reporting agency must give you a free copy once a year. Request a report from a different credit bureau every four months (120 days) to keep up to date on changes to your credit report.

Review your bank statements, credit card statements, and other account statements for suspicious charges: Contact the bank or credit card company immediately if you see charges you don’t recognize.

Take action if you believe there has been unauthorized activity on your accounts or that you are a victim of identity theft: Report identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission at www.identitytheft.gov, Place a credit freeze on your credit files, File a police report and send a copy to the three major credit reporting agencies, and Visit the Attorney General and Federal Trade Commission websites for additional information.



October Scarecrow Contest:

The Steilacoom Garden Club’s annual scarecrow contest will be held in October. Last year there were lots of great scarecrows around town and we’d like to make it even bigger this year. You are encouraged to use your imagination in creating a scarecrow for your yard. To enter the contest, contact Barb Przasnyski at 253-279-3374 or barb@pski.org and let her know the location of your scarecrow. There is no application form to fill out. Members of the Garden Club will judge the scarecrows based on four criteria: originality, workmanship, costume, and use of props. We will have a category for businesses/organizations and one for residences. Judging will take place on October 16 so make sure to have it done by then. (The reason we do it mid-month instead of at the end of the month is because our unpredictable October weather can be hard on scarecrows.) Prizes will be awarded for winners in both categories.