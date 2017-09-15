LIFE class- NW Passenger Trains

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

The public is invited to a class on the history of passenger train travel in the Pacific Northwest. This illustrated talk will given on Monday, September 18th by Eric Zeigler, a retired teacher, who now volunteers for Operation Lifesaver, teaching safety to driving classes, schools and civic organization.

Walk-in registration ($15, cash or check) begins at 10:15 with the class running from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. This lecture will be held on the Pacific Lutheran University’s campus in the Morken Center- Room 103. Learning Is ForEver (LIFE) is a not for profit educational organization for active retirees and mature adults ages 50 and up. LIFE is a community outreach of PLU and is listed in Road Scholar’s network of Lifelong Learning Institutes.

For more information, contact Learning Is ForEver’s Program Coordinator, Laura Stewart at 253.241.4166 or stewarla@plu.edu. Our full class schedule for the Fall Quarter may be found on our website – www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar