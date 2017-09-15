I-5 and I-705 ramps in Tacoma closed this weekend

TACOMA – Contractor crews rebuilding and realigning southbound Interstate 5 lanes and ramps on the I-5 – M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project are closing two ramps this weekend in Tacoma.

The southbound I-5 ramp to East 26th Street near the Tacoma Dome closed today at 10 a.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18. During the closure, the adjacent southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will remain open during daytime hours.

Tonight at 11 p.m., crews will close the I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 around the clock through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18. Drivers on I-705 will be detoured using northbound I-5 and the Portland Avenue interchange.

The work involves setting barrier, installing drains, paving and striping. By the morning commute on Monday, Sept. 18, motorists will notice a shift in the lanes leading to the southbound I-5 exit to Tacoma’s city center. This shift will create a workzone that allows for continued construction of the new McKinley Street overpass.

Long-term ramp closure:

The southbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 will close around the clock starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, and will remain closed through the fall. Drivers who use the SR 7 ramp will be detoured using northbound I-705, the SR 509 interchange and southbound I-705.

During the closure, crews will reconstruct the ramp so it matches the new alignment of I-5. Crews will also build permanent retention ponds, install drains, and electrical components.

Overnight lane and ramp closures:

Friday, Sept. 15

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single-lane from 11:59 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will close from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit (#133) to I-705, SR 7 and East 26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 will have three right lanes closed from Bay Street to Portland Avenue starting at 9 p.m. All lanes will be opened by 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday. During the closures, drivers will be detoured using southbound I-5 and 54th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and exit #132.

Southbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.

Pacific Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday.

Monday, Sept. 18

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705/SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

38th Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16/northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705/SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

38th Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16/northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705/SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

38th Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16/northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705/SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

38th Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16/northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Sept. 22

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705/SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

38th Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16/northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

During the closures, signed detours will be in place.

Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.