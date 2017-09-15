Free Fall Natural Yard Care Workshops in University Place

Does your yard need a fall facelift? Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and the city of University Place are here to help. In a series of free workshops, you will learn to make inexpensive improvements to your yard that are good for the environment.

The Natural Yard Care Workshops are Sept. 19 and 26 and Oct. 3 at the University Place City Hall, 3715 Bridgeport Way W., University Place. Each workshop is 6:30-8:30 p.m., does not require registration and will include snacks, coffee, prizes, and expert advice on green yard care.

“The workshops offer alternatives to the harsh chemical pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers that can run off of your yard and pollute our drinking water, lakes and beaches,” said Walt Burdsall, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department health promotion coordinator.

Local and regional experts will lead the workshops:

Secrets of a Lazy Gardener

Sept. 19

Marianne Binetti

Work smarter, not harder. Win the battle of the weed war, cut down on pruning, mowing, and feeding, plus get some dirt-cheap tips to save you money. Binetti is a Northwest horticultural expert and writes a syndicated gardening column that runs in The News Tribune and more than a dozen other publications.

Natural Yard Care: Work Less for a Better Looking Yard!

Sept. 26

Ladd Smith

Create and maintain a landscape that is healthy for people, pets, and the planet. Smith’s natural, organic approach focuses on building healthy soil, choosing the right plants, and using wise watering techniques. See how sustainable practices can help you have a beautiful landscape that naturally performs well, do less work, and save money. Smith is a Seattle area landscape designer, horticulturist, and speaker.

The Right Plant in the Right Space!

Oct. 3

Scott Vergara

Plants do best when planted in the right place. Understand the different needs of landscape plants, where to plant them in your yard, and how to keep them healthy and thriving. Learn ways to integrate a variety of plants throughout your landscape and what works well and where. Vergara is the owner of Woodland Gardens nursery and has many decades of gardening experience.

You don’t have to register for the free workshops, but you can sign up for a reminder. Contact Burdsall at (253) 798-4708. Learn more about natural yard care any time at www.tpchd.org/naturalyardcare.

About Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department: Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department's mission is to protect and improve the health of all people and places in Pierce County.