The 44th Annual Steilacoom Apple Squeeze set for Oct. 1

On Sunday, October 1 from 10 to 4 in historic downtown Steilacoom, come join in the fun. The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is holding it’s annual fund-raising event with a lot to interest visitors.

Press apples into cider, stroll the street fair of hand made crafts, listen to toe-tapping music all day. Providing music are 9 POUND HAMMER, Steve and Kristi Nebel and Country Dave and the Pickin’ Crew.

Eat great food including apple pie and ice cream in Town Hall, apple fritters and cider floats! Pick up some award winning pre-squeezed cider by Lattin’s Country Cider Mill.

Children’s activities will be available, the Steilacoom Tribal Museum and the Steilacoom Historical Museum will be open and there will be pony rides from noon to 4.

See spinning and weaving demonstrations, and browse the vintage and reproduction apple labels in Town Hall. Wander through the Nathaniel Orr historic orchard, check out the new herb garden, visit the Orr Wagon Shop and the museum. Pick up a Walking Tour of historic Steilacoom and revisit the past.

We promise a great day of fun and autumn celebration.

For more information, call 253-584-4133 or try our website at www.steilacoomhistorical.org.