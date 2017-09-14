Texas Dogs Seek Homes in Western Washington

TACOMA, WA – On September 10, 15 dogs made the 2,000 mile journey to Washington from Texas through our ongoing partnership with Project Freedom Ride. Wednesday, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County received 10 of these dogs from the Houston area, and partner Kitsap Humane Society picked up five puppies to bring back to Silverdale. This partnership connects unwanted, abandoned dogs in Texas with rescues and animal shelters in Washington State on a monthly basis.

Four staff members and a crew of dog walker volunteers met the new arrivals, and quickly took the dogs out for a good, long walk after their lengthy car ride. Everyone’s excitement was palpable, and volunteer Marilou Fischer remarked, “It’s just so inspiring to take part in something like this.”

The Project Freedom Ride dogs range in age from five months to three years, and will be made available for adoption in the next few days. Five-month-old German Shepherds Joshua and Lassen are currently on the adoption floor, though it will be only a matter of hours before the puppies meet their new, loving families.

The Humane Society first partnered with Project Freedom Ride in April 2017, and has taken in and adopted out approximately 60 of these Texas dogs. The Humane Society is honored at the chance to bridge the divide, saving lives by bringing in a wide array of dogs into our pet-centric community.