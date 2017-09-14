Starting Friday: short- and long-term ramp closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews advancing work on the I-5 – M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project will implement several overnight, weekend-long and long-term ramp closures in Tacoma starting Friday, Sept. 15. The closures involve ramps to and from southbound Interstates 5 and 705, and State Route 7.

Guests attending events at the Lemay Car Museum are advised to plan for extra travel time and become familiar with alternate routes. This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

What work will be occurring?

Crews are rebuilding and realigning southbound I-5 lanes and ramps. The work involves setting barrier, installing drains, paving and striping. Some work requires more time than a standard overnight closure provides. By the morning commute on Monday, Sept. 18, motorists will notice a shift in the lanes leading to the southbound I-5 exit to Tacoma’s city center. This shift will create a workzone that allows for continued construction of the new McKinley Street overpass.

Around-the-clock weekend ramp closures:

At 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 15, the southbound I-5 ramp to East 26th Street near the Tacoma Dome will close around the clock through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18. During the closure, the adjacent southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will remain open during daytime hours.

At 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, the I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close around the clock through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18. Drivers on I-705 will be detoured using northbound I-5 and the Portland Avenue interchange.

Long-term ramp closure:

The southbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 will close around the clock starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, and will remain closed through at least mid-October, and longer if weather delays progress. Drivers who use the SR 7 ramp will be detoured using northbound I-705, the SR 509 interchange and southbound I-705. In preparation for the extended closure, this ramp will also close between 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

Overnight weekend ramp and lane closures:

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 Closed 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Closed 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, to 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. Closed 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18.



Pacific Avenue to southbound I-5 Closed 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Closed 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.



SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 Closed 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, to 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. Closed 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18.



Southbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes: Closed 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. Closed 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18. During the closures, drivers will be detoured using southbound I-5 and 54th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and exit #132.



Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.