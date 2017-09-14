St. Frances Cabrini to Host a Walk-a-thon for Hurricane Victims

Submitted by St Frances Cabrini School

As part of the school’s mission to become respectful, responsible individuals, who are active disciples of Christ, St. Frances Cabrini students will be doing a walk-a-thon to help two different Catholic schools; one in the Diocese of Houston and one in the Archdiocese of Florida. The walk-a-thon will be on September 26, from 12:45 to 1:45pm. The students will walk for an hour, raising money via pledges.

It is important for the students to respond and understand they can make a difference. In doing a walk-a-thon, they can help raise money that will go to children in a different school. SFC is working closely with the other two Catholic schools to make sure the monies goes directly to help the students. Many of these students have lost everything due to the floods. If you would like to contribute, please contact the school at 253-584-3850. The goal is for each child to raise $100 in pledges.