Blanco is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Blanco is the sweetest bunny you will ever meet. He is happy to greet you when you approach his kennel and goes crazy for attention and affection.

Blanco came to us in rough shape — he had a fractured pelvis, and his tail was in need of amputation. We gave Blanco the medical treatment he needed, and now he is ready to hop to his happily ever after. Visit Blanco at PetSmart Tacoma (3326 S 23rd St) today. #A520294. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.