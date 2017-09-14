Bates: Back to school with filmmaker Greg Marks and Nathan Gibbs Bowling, teacher of the year

Fall is in the air and along with it is the return to school for Western Washington K-12 students.

In this edition of Northwest Now, we take a closer look at some of the issues facing children as they gear up to start another school year. We’ll hear from Greg Marks, a local filmmaker who recently produced a short film about dealing with bullies.

We’ll also have a discussion with Nathan Gibbs Bowling, 2016 Washington State Teacher of the year and runner up for the national title about what students and teachers are facing as we enter the 2017/2018 school year.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.