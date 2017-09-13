TLT hosts local theatre icon’s memoirs

Syra Beth Puett came on the theatre scene in the Puget Sound area in the 1980 production of “The Shadow Box” at Fort Steilacoom Community College (now Pierce College).

The following year, Puett followed up her local debut with “The Night of the Iguana” and from there, the consummate actor took off.

The lithe southern-born thespian has regaled audiences for 37 years with performances at various local theatres including The Lakewood Playhouse, Tacoma Little Theatre, Dukesbay Productions as well as FSCC/Pierce College Theatre; Puett also traveled to Korea with that theatre’s outreach program with a production of “Death of a Salesman.”

“My Husband Liked Beverly Better,” a one-woman show written and performed by Puett features stories about the life of the iconic actor inside and out of theatre.

The production is directed by Douglas Kerr, Chairman emeritus of Pierce College Theatre Department, past TLT interim Managing Artistic Director and winner of many accolades within the professional theatre community.

“My Husband Liked Beverly Better,” is a one-time-only performance of this entertaining evening of insightful theatre at Tacoma Little Theatre at 210 N. I Street Thursday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for non TLT Members, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling the Box Office at (253) 272-2281.