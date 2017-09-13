Register now for the 13th Annual Run/Walk 4 The Poor

The 13th Annual Run/Walk 4 The Poor Trail Half Marathon Challenge Benefit is set for Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Ft. Steilacoom Park. Distances for this event are: 1/2 Marathon; 5k and One Mile Youth Sprint.

This event benefits our local homeless/disabled veterans in the communities that surround Joint Base Lewis McChord. Also this event will benefit our local food banks. There will be a well organized and high standard post event awards ceremony and social. Starbuck, Brown and Haley, Almond Roca Party, high energy snack and hydration products, and club mystery prizes will be distributed during the awards ceremony.

2. There routes are in five kilometer figure eight loops throughout the park’s 485 acres, with views of Mount Rainier to the east and views of the south puget sound to the southwest sector of the park, to include old growth routes.

Participant(s) can trail run or walk. Expect some very challenging “Die Hard Hills” to challenge all experience trail runners and walkers. Participant(s) can go to: www.active.com, www.eventbright.com, www.signmeup.com to view the information and pre-register online. The capacity for the event is 300 participants. Club hotline and race director’s contact number is Coach Tony The Tiger Quinn, 253-376-5737 and/or club race registration team email: humansports2001@yahoo.com. You may via email request a race form. Also there will be same day event registration until: 8:30am.

Come join the club in it’s 20th year for Fun, Fitness and Friendship. In closing, in trail running, walking and life – “The Challenge Never Ends”