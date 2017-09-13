PARK(ing) Day 2017: Providing temporary public open space… one parking spot at a time

An international day of turning passive urban parking stalls into active mini-parks filled with people, plants, music, art, and games comes to downtown Tacoma on Friday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local businesses, organizations, and residents will showcase their creativity by transforming more than 35 park(ing) spaces into interactive parks along Pacific Ave. between S. 7th St. & S. 17th St. This international event, in it’s seventh year in Tacoma, calls attention to the need for more urban open space and challenges people to rethink the way they use their streets. Tacoma’s PARK(ing) Day organized by Downtown On the Go, is sponsored by BLRB Architects, Metro Parks Tacoma, and AHBL.

2017 Highlights

Walk Tacoma PARK(ing) Day Walk: Free walk event at noon led by architect and former City Council Member David Boe, starting at Fireman’s Park at S. 9th St. & A St.

PARK(ing) Day Passport: Maps and passports will be available at all of the parks. By visiting five or more parks and turning in the completed passport, visitors will be entered into a drawing for downtown gift certificates and prize baskets.

Food Trucks: Event food trucks will be located on Pacific Ave. between S. 11th St. & S. 12th St.

Traffic Garden / Children’s Activities: The Puyallup Watershed Initiative’s Active Transportation Community of Interest and the Children’s Museum of Tacoma will transform Tollefson Plaza at Pacific Ave. & S. 17th St. into a miniature streetscape for children to play and practice navigating roadways using strider bikes, scooters, bicycles, and pedal cars.

Anyone can vote for their favorite park online on the DOTG Facebook page. The winner of the “People’s Choice” Award receives a $100 gift certificate to the downtown business of their choice.

For more information on Tacoma’s PARK(ing) Day visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram (#Tacoma #parkingday2017).