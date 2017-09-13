Lakewood mourns loss of retired Police Chief Bret Farrar

The City of Lakewood and its Police Department are saddened to share the passing of retired Police Chief Bret Farrar.

Earlier this morning, Bret’s family notified us that Bret passed away Tuesday in Arizona. Bret had been battling another bout of cancer for several months. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his passing.

Bret had a long and successful career in law enforcement, with the majority of his time spent serving the citizens of Lakewood. Bret played a large role in the creation of the Lakewood Police Department and served as the chief from 2008 until his retirement in April of 2015.

Under Bret’s direction the police department continued to build its relationship in the community, a move that helped reduce crime across the board and made Lakewood a safer place to live.

His leadership was especially critical in 2009 when he was faced with leading the department through one of its worst tragedies – the shooting death of a sergeant and three of its officers.

Through it all, Bret united the department and reaffirmed the conviction of the Lakewood Police Department to serve and protect the city.

Bret will be missed by all of those who knew him. His influence and leadership are still felt by those who worked with him both at the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and Lakewood PD.

“Bret’s commitment to the community went above and beyond his role as Police Chief,” Lakewood City Manager John Caulfield said. “He cared about our community as demonstrated by his commitment to countless charities and service groups in Lakewood.

“The city expresses its sympathy to Bret’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Caulfield said. “His family should be proud of the legacy he left in Lakewood. He will be missed.”

Our thoughts and condolences are with Bret’s family and close friends.

“As much as Bret meant to the Police Department and the City of Lakewood it pales in comparison to what he meant to his family,” said Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro. “They were extremely close and I can’t imagine the loss they are feeling.”

We will not be offering any additional comments or interviews at this time.