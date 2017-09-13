It Takes A Springbrook Village to Raise a Child

Submitted by Alyce Brame-Galyean

We’ve all heard the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child”. but I’m here to tell you that the neighborhood of Springbrook took this saying literally this year.

On 08/26/17 the Springbrook Connections Association (SBC) held it’s 3rd annual “Camp Out” retitled “end of Summer Celebration”. As expected, a ton of kid and their parents turned out to enjoy the myriad of games, food, etc made available.

What was not expected however, was the much larger than ever participation of sponsors, surprise guests and just plain old exuberance of the Springbrook Community. Even the mayor put in an appearance.

The first year this celebration was literally done on a shoe string – but this year we had the whole shoe and the box it came in!!

While the list of sponsors and volunteers is numerous, I still want to acknowledge them all – ’cause each of them is so important.

As you know my favorite event is the 3-Legged Race. This year was not a disappointment. Not only did we have the participation of those who had never heard of such a thing – but to my mind the high lite were the two women with canes, who tied themselves together in such a way that their canes were on the outside of each other, and their “bad” legs on the inside. O.K. this might be interpreted as cheating, but they still found a way to participate with anyone else.

The absolute surprise of the event was Charles Ames (Pres. of the Pacific Neighborhood Association) performing a Senior Rap during the Talent Show portion of the Celebration A video tape was made of this extravaganza, but at the request of Mr. Ames, it will not be made available to the public.(Bootleg copies are available at an extraordinarily high price, but don’t tell Charles.

O.K., so in no particular order here’s the list of those who made this event so terrific. Can’t hardly wait till next year. LASA, Caring For Kids, Sally Porter Smith, Yuni Medlin, Diane Formoso, DeAnne Bennett, The First Lions Club, CHOICE, The Party World, Christine Winterkorn, CLASS, Mary Dodsworth, Mike Brandstetter, Mad Max Car Club, Lakewood Rotary, Reptile Man, Clover Park Kiwanis, Ron Bacon, Scott Adams, Marty Minteer, Jimi & Mitch Sauget, Brend McKinney, Kim Hutchings, American Lake Credit Union, AA Meats, Lakewood Police, The Food Connection, James Yastrum, Ogee Banks, Ron VanHorn, Frieda Banks, Tecora Williams, Rose & John Giles, Laurie & Rick Clarke, Dawn Carol, Lisa Perry,Jamese Williams & Billionaire Bloodlinz, Mark Smith, Marcela Martinez, George Bank, Felix Strozier, West Pierce Fire & Rescue, Armani White, Kinney Knauls, and last but but certainly not least, Jesse Black and Frieda banks. Jesse and Frieda co-chaired this year’s event. Whew!!!! What a crew. Hope I haven’t forgotten anyone here, but my head is still caught up in the aftermath of all that excitement.

If you’ve never attended the End of Summer Celebration, please put it on your calendar for next year. It’s always held the last Saturday in August. You won’t be sorry.