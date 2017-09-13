The Suburban Times

Blue Friday discounts are back at Point Defiance Zoo

It’s a “touchdown” of another type for Seahawks fans.

Arriving at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma or Northwest Trek Wildlife Park near Eatonville in any type of Seahawks gear – be it a shirt, hat, jacket, cap, scarf, beanie, shoes, socks, or a combination thereof – will score a discount of $3 off general admission on Blue Fridays this football season.

Seahawks fans traditionally show their team spirit at work, school and in the community every Friday before a game.

That means this sweet Seahawks’ spirit deal is available every Friday at both the zoo and Northwest Trek from now through Dec. 29.

Here are the 2017 Blue Friday dates:

  • Sept. 15
  • Sept. 22
  • Sept. 29
  • Oct. 6
  • Oct. 13
  • Oct. 20
  • Oct. 27
  • Nov. 3
  • Nov. 10
  • Nov. 17
  • Nov. 24
  • Dec. 1
  • Dec. 8
  • Dec. 15
  • Dec. 22
  • Dec. 29

When the Seahawks get to post-season play (notice we said when, not if), Blue Friday discounts also will be in play on the Fridays before games. Those dates won’t be available until the end of the year.

For more information, go to www.pdza.org.

