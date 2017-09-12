Sign up now for Lakewood’s Triple the Fun Run series

Triple the fun this holiday season and stay in shape while having a blast by signing up for the Triple the Fun Run series — three races put on by Lakewood and held at our beautiful Fort Steilacoom Park. Save money by registering for all three races instead of registering individually.

And after you finish your last race you will walk (or run) away with a crazy hat, t-shirt and scarf, as well as a special medal for those who complete all three races!

Register at regtorace.com/event/299.

Fee:

Triple the Fun Run Early Bird Special: $55 for all three races (on or before Oct. 16).

Triple the Fun Run Regular Fee: $75 for all three races (Oct. 17 to Oct. 29)

Individual race fee:

Halloween Crazy Hat 5k and 10k: Oct. 29, $35 (register: regtorace.com/event/294)

Jingle Bell Rock 5k: Dec. 9, $15 (register: regtorace.com/event/291)

New years Day 5k: Jan. 1, 2018, $35 (register: regtorace.com/event/296)

Race details:

All races begin at 10 a.m.; day of registration and packet pick up is from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Halloween Crazy Hat 5k & 10k Run/Walk and FREE 1-Mile Run/Walk

When: Sunday, Oct. 29

What: Wear a crazy hat to this upbeat fun run. Don’t have one? All 5k racers will get the coolest, funky hat as part of registration (instead of t-shirt). Feel free to walk or run. All ages welcome in the free 1 mile run/walk.

Jingle Bell Rock 5k Fun Run and FREE 1-Mile Run/Walk

When: Saturday, Dec. 9

What: Dig out your favorite elf hats, Santa beards, striped stockings and other holiday gear. Everyone is welcome, including dogs, so bring the whole family and get your jingle on at Fort Steilacoom Park.

Moms and dads with strollers are welcome to join the free 1 mile run/walk that is on paved paths. Warm up around the fire pit at the end and roast s’mores! T-shirts come with the 5k registration. Prizes for best individual adult costume, kid costumes, and best dog costume.

New Years Day 5k run/walk and free 1 mile run/walk

When: Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

What: What better way to ring in the the New Year than with a beautiful run at Fort Steilacoom Park. It will be chilly, but all 5k racers will get a scarf! Bring the kids to join in the free 1 mile run/walk.

Location:

Fort Steilacoom Park

8714 87th Ave SW

Lakewood, WA 98498

Race distance:

3.1-mile Run/Walk

1-Mile Run/Walk for all ages and abilities

Volunteers needed:

We need about 25 volunteers to assist with various portions for each event. Call Sally at 253.983.7758 or email smartinez@cityoflakewood.us