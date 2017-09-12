Pierce College Community and Continuing Education offers new roster of exciting non-credit courses

Pierce College’s Community and Continuing Education department is offering more personal enrichment courses than ever before, providing lifelong learners with an opportunity to gain new skills in a fun environment.

With a wide variety of non-credit courses geared to members of the community, there are workshops and courses to fit many interests. Art and creativity classes will help budding artists rediscover their love for watercolor, drawing with colored pencils, and more. This fall, students will even have an opportunity to attend workshops and walk away with hand-dyed silk scarves and other gifts for friends and family.

A few other courses that are available for registration today include:

Self-hypnosis for weight management – Participants will use hypnosis to experience their future selves at a healthy weight and resolve inner conflict regarding weight.

Natural immunity boosters – Learn how to increase your immunity using certain foods, teas, essential oils, herbal supplements and more.

Beginning computers for 50+ – In two sessions, participants will learn about basic hardware, software and email, how to save information on a flash drive, browse the web and so much more.

Members of the community can also give their careers a boost by taking a variety of online professional development courses. Students can sign up for a variety of six-week business, management and leadership courses – most for only $109-$129. These online courses start each month, and feature expert instructors, online discussion areas, 24-hour access and more. Anyone interested in registering for an online professional development course can also contact Community and Continuing Education for a free course demonstration.

“We hope people will take advantage of the opportunity to learn something new, while having fun in the process,” said CCE Program Developer Tracy Clark.

Do you have a fun idea for a non-credit course that you would like to teach? Course proposals can be submitted by emailing Tracy Clark at tclark@pierce.ctc.edu.

For a complete list of non-credit and professional development courses, please visit the Community and Continuing Education department website or view the Community Education bulletin.

