Disaster Preparedness Month: Plan to Help

This week’s Disaster Preparedness Month tip is simple: Plan to Help Your Neighbor and Community.

Do you know your neighbors? Regardless of the type of emergency, you may face or where you live, it is important to know your neighbors. Here is why:

Emergency response teams may be delayed

Your neighbors may be the first ones who can help

They know where you live and will have a better idea of what you might need

Meet your neighbors today! Being prepared for an emergency begins with “hello”.

Introduce yourself and let them know you live nearby

Tell them you’re making a plan in the event of a emergency and want to share your information

Exchange contact information such as a phone number or email

Looking for more information about disaster preparedness and what you can do to prepare? Visit www.ready.gov.

