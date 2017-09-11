Overnight closure scheduled for northbound I-5 exit to Center Drive in DuPont

DUPONT – Contractor crews working on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project will close the northbound Interstate 5 exit to Center Drive for two nights next week to begin work on a new sign bridge foundation.

During the overnight hours of Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 14, the northbound I-5 exit to Center Drive will close each night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Crews will also close the right lane of northbound I-5 near Center Drive. Wednesday night’s right lane closure will begin at 8 p.m. while Thursday night’s lane closure will start at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen each following morning at 5 a.m.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.