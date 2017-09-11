Library Board to discuss 2018 budget, support for students and other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss the Library’s 2018 budget and work plan, strategic plan, support for students and other issues at its monthly board meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma 98446, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 3:30 p.m.

At the September meeting, the Board of Trustees will discuss the following.

2018 budget and work plan: The Library is developing its 2018 budget and work plan. At the September meeting, the Board will review preliminary revenue and expenditures. Approximately 95 percent of the Library System’s revenue is from taxes on property. In developing the 2018 budget, the Library continues to see costs to operate the Library System exceeding revenues. For 2018 property tax revenues are anticipated to increase by $292,000. At the same time contracted expenses, such as employee wages, telecommunications and utility costs, will increase by $1,081,000, with only preliminary numbers to date. With this analysis, as the Library proceeds to produce the 2018 budget, it will ensure a balanced budget.

Strategic Plan-focus on learning: Under the Library’s Strategic Plan, the Library will engage residents with a key focus in the plan: Learning. The Board will hear about steps the Library is taking to highlight its many services and programs that support growth and curiosity for people of all ages: Preparing preschoolers, babies, and toddlers to learn, so children enter kindergarten ready to learn. Supporting school and career success for people of all ages. Strengthening the practical skills and knowledge of Pierce County residents, so people can navigate the real world and meet their goals.

Tools for student success: This fall with students of all ages heading to school, the Library has numerous in-library and online programs and services to help students succeed. Library leaders will talk with the Board about how the Library is helping students achieve: Card in Every Hand: The Library has been working with four school districts—Bethel, Clover Park, Franklin Pierce and White River to get a free library card in the hand of every student. In the past school year that totaled more than 10,000 students. In addition to the expansive collection of books available to reach Accelerated Reader goals and help with reports and assignments, the Library System offers free online homework help and numerous vetted, safe online databases. If a parent were to purchase the services the Library offers for students, it would cost them hundreds of dollars for each of their children.



More information: board packet.