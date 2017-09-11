Letter: Rental inspection meetings no one attended

What if they gave a war and nobody came?

Or no one attended a meeting in order to shame

Lakewood City leaders who now, after the fact,

Will inform landlords of its own version of the landlord-tenant act.

“You won’t want to miss” says the city of these meetings just for you,

Or, on the other hand, given what’s transpired, maybe you do

You see the city wants to inspect all within your rental doors

Ever since they passed the controversial Ordinance Six-Forty-Four.

That’s the one that was so suspect in presentation

As to alarm the public with what appeared to be false information.

Further, a “robust educational and communication program”

Was tossed in favor of their bureaucratic grand slam.

Now – now – they smile sweetly while having the audacity to say,

“Please mark your calendars” ‘cause there’s coming a day,

To be told of the rules and the regulations they’ve made

And, oh yes, coffee will be served. And donuts. And Kool-Aid.