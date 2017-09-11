The Suburban Times

Letter: Rental inspection meetings no one attended

What if they gave a war and nobody came?
Or no one attended a meeting in order to shame
Lakewood City leaders who now, after the fact,
Will inform landlords of its own version of the landlord-tenant act.

“You won’t want to miss” says the city of these meetings just for you,
Or, on the other hand, given what’s transpired, maybe you do
You see the city wants to inspect all within your rental doors
Ever since they passed the controversial Ordinance Six-Forty-Four.

That’s the one that was so suspect in presentation
As to alarm the public with what appeared to be false information.
Further, a “robust educational and communication program”
Was tossed in favor of their bureaucratic grand slam.

Now – now – they smile sweetly while having the audacity to say,
“Please mark your calendars” ‘cause there’s coming a day,
To be told of the rules and the regulations they’ve made
And, oh yes, coffee will be served. And donuts. And Kool-Aid.

 

