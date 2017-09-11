The Suburban Times

DuPont Council to meet regarding pending litigation

The DuPont City Council will hold a special meeting at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at City Hall Council Chambers,1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327, to hold an executive session to discuss pending litigation.

