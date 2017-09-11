Change a Life

Submitted by Sandra Campbell, Chair, Tacoma Area Literacy Council

Tacoma Area Literacy Council is looking for adult volunteers to teach an adult to read, write, and/or speak English. We train you, match you with a student, and provide on-going support. Our fall tutor training is just around the corner — Days 1 & 2: October 11 & 12 from 9:30am-3:30pm; Day 3: November 15 from 9:30am-12:30pm. Training is held at Community of Christ Church, which is located at 6912 40th St. W., University Place. Interested volunteers can call 253-272-2471 for more information or register online at www.tacomaliteracy.org .

Each time we advertise for our tutor training events we hope to attract new volunteers, but this event is especially important because we have so many people looking for tutoring and not enough trained and available tutors to meet the need at this time. At present we have at least 13 potential students who have been patiently waiting for the fall training session so they can start their literacy journey. Can you help us? We hope so.