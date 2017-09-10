Two informational meetings planned for Lakewood’s Rental Housing Safety Program

Do you own or manage a rental property in Lakewood? If you answered yes you won’t want to miss one of the upcoming informational meetings planned to bring rental property owners and managers up to speed on the soon to be implemented Rental Housing Safety Program.
Please mark your calendars to attend one of the following meetings held at City Hall in Council Chambers, 6000 Main St SW, Lakewood:
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6 – 7 p.m. OR Monday, Oct. 9, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
At these meetings city staff will offer training and information on the new Rental Housing Safety Program, which requires all owners of residential rental properties to register their property every year and have it inspected once every five years.
The training and informational session will include a general description of the program, registration timeline and requirements and a “how-to” session on registering your property and navigating the program website.
Comments
JohnA says
Despite being told in no uncertain terms that the landlords and tenants of Lakewood are opposed to this intrusive and unnecessary rental inspection program, the City of Lakewood Council went and implemented it anyway. If the City Council refuses to listen to its citizens why should Lakewood’s citizens listen to the City Council? Perhaps these meetings should be boycotted to show our disapproval or better yet be taken over by crowds of dissatisfied citizens who voice their disapproval and march out in protest. What do you think????? Remember there’s an election for Council seats in November. Do yourself a favor and throw out the tone deaf incumbent Council members who voted for this assault on your liberties: Simpson, Moss and Brandstetter. We need new “representatives” on City Council who will listen to those who elected them: vote instead for Wagemann, Russell and Covington.