New Ways to Take Action on Homelessness

TACOMA, WA – Two unique opportunities to engage with the crisis of homelessness are coming to our community, including a compelling new way to better understand what people experiencing homelessness go through on a daily basis.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, Associated Ministries invites people of faith and goodwill to come together for its Community Quarterly Meeting at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 7410 South 12th Street in Tacoma, to be informed and take action to impact homelessness.

Attendees will receive a compelling understanding of what homelessness looks like in Pierce County from Catholic Community Services, get an update on the City of Tacoma’s emergency declaration on homelessness, and gain insights into effective interventions and potential engagement opportunities from the Rescue Mission, Tacoma.

Associated Ministries is issuing a CALL TO ACTION to everyone representing a local faith community (as pastor or appointed representative) – along with anyone else interested in helping to end homelessness – to attend this important community gathering on Sept. 21.

For more information contact meeting organizer Valorie Crout at valoriec@associatedministries.org or 253-426-1508.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, Associated Ministries is hosting Pierce County’s most unique new community event, “AMAZING QUEST to Understand Homelessness,” at People’s Park in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood.

To participate, community members are being asked to form teams of 2-8 people to go on a “quest” together, visiting four sites throughout the Hilltop. At each stop, team members will learn about what those experiencing homelessness go through by participating in engaging challenges. Teams compete for points at each site and can earn bonus points by collecting donations prior to the event; a prize will be awarded to the team earning the most points.

This family-friendly event enables the community to take part in an exciting scavenger hunt-style challenge with a goal to better understand the realities faced by those who are homeless, while raising resources to help meet the needs of the vulnerable.

AM executive director Mike Yoder says “There are many misconceptions about homelessness. These events are designed to educate and engage us all in addressing the realistic struggles of our homeless neighbors in effective ways. Don’t miss these great opportunities to take action!”

For more information, visit associatedministries.org/amazing-quest/