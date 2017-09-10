Multiple overnight ramp and lane closures scheduled next week in Tacoma

TACOMA – Drivers who use ramps to and from Interstates 5 and 705 in Tacoma during overnight hours the week of Sept. 11 are encouraged to plan extra travel time for detours and alternate routes. Contractor crews will close multiple ramps during overnight hours so they can continue to realign, pave and rebuild ramps as part of the HOV construction.

Monday, Sept. 11:

Northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 between Portland Avenue and Bay Street will have two right lanes closed starting at 8 p.m. All lanes will re-open by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastbound State Route 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single-lane from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit (#133) to I-705, SR 7 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 between Portland Avenue and Bay Street will have two right lanes closed starting at 8 p.m. All lanes will re-open by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single-lane from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit (#133) to I-705, SR 7 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 between Portland Avenue and Bay Street will have two right lanes closed starting at 8 p.m. All lanes will re-open by 5 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single-lane from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday.

I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit (#133) to I-705, SR 7 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 between Portland Avenue and Bay Street will have two right lanes closed starting at 8 p.m. All lanes will re-open by 5 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single-lane from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit (#133) to I-705, SR 7 and East 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

East 28th Street/Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Sept. 15

Northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 between Portland Avenue and Bay Street will have two right lanes closed starting at 8 p.m. All lanes will re-open by 5 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5

East 28th Street/Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single-lane from 11:59 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.

I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit (#133) to I-705, SR 7 and East 26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

For updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.