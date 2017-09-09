Local Program Challenges Community to Participate in Alzheimer’s Learning Day

TACOMA, Wash. – The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to more than triple in the next few decades – from five million today to more than 16 million by 2050, unless a cure is found.I As the number of individuals with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia grows, so, too, will the need for communities to adapt and become more accessible to those living with dementia-related diseases.

This September, as part of World Alzheimer’s Month, the Home Instead Senior Care® network is on a mission to educate Americans about Alzheimer’s by encouraging individuals to pledge to learn more about the disease and how to respectfully and compassionately interact with those who live with it.

On Alzheimer’s LearningSM Day, September 21, 2017, Home Instead Senior Care invites people from across Western Washington to participate in two free live training webinars featuring leading experts in Alzheimer’s and dementia care to better respond to the needs of individuals living with the condition. Details about the webinars can be found on the program website www.alzlearn.com.

The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Pierce and South King Counties will also conduct a free local training to help members of the community learn to better respond to the needs of individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. This session will take place Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the Home Instead Senior Care office, 2901 S 40th St, Tacoma, WA 09409.

“With our increasing aging population, it is likely that every American will be touched by Alzheimer’s at some point, whether it’s through a family member, neighbor, friend or customer,” said Lois Etienne, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care franchise serving Pierce and South King Counties. “It’s critical that we learn how to interact effectively and considerately with those living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in order to create an environment that is as supportive as possible.”

Home Instead’s Alzheimer’s Learning Day hopes to help improve the quality of life for those living with the disease and their caregivers. Currently, more than 15 million Americans provide unpaid care for those living with the disease and nearly 60 percent of individuals with dementia-related diseases live at home with support from family, friends and other members of the community.II

The commitment to learn more about Alzheimer’s and other dementias is one that we all should make. To do so, here are five steps you can take:

Learn the symptoms. Visit www.helpforalzheimersfamilies.com/alzheimers-dementia-dealing/symptoms-and-stages/ to learn more about the symptoms and signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Read an article about Alzheimer’s. Articles about Alzheimer’s can be found at www.helpforalzheimersfamilies.com/alzheimers-dementia-dealing/guide/. Watch and share the “I Will Remember You” video at www.helpforalzheimersfamilies.com/alzheimers-dementia-dealing/capturing-memories/video/. Take an E-Learning Class. Visit www.helpforalzheimersfamilies.com/alzheimers-dementia-education/ to find an online Alzheimer’s and dementia class that interests you. Spread the word. Take the Home Instead Alzheimer’s Learning Day pledge and share on your social media channels why you are participating.

“Many people caring for someone with dementia feel alone and isolated from their communities,” said C. Grace Whiting, Chief Operating Officer of the National Alliance for Caregiving. “Caregivers need allies who understand the disease and who have knowledge and resources to help those living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. By educating the community, we are fostering a global movement to build dementia friendly neighborhoods that will reduce the stigma and isolation of caregiving and bring caregivers back into the fold.”

For more information about Home Instead Senior Care’s Alzheimer’s Learning Day and tips for respectfully interacting with someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, please visit AlzLearn.com.